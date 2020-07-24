Janice Dworschak: Despite turbulent times, love never fails

Janice Dworschak
Our agricultural landscape, when our state of Wisconsin was young, had few silos.
Over time we transitioned from upright structures of wood, concrete, steel and glass to plastic bags, concrete bunkers and trenches. Each transition, guided by science, technology and economics, motivated the decisions made.
Sometimes we choose to live as if we were silos, walled up and unable to see the whole farm, the expansive landscape.
Are our fears, anger, selfishness, greed, prejudices, lack of gratitude keeping us holed up in our silos? How I long for the imagination for all of us to see the reality of our political, economic, social and moral landscape and do what is needed to make our global community better.
What I see are struggles impacting men, women and children, issues confronting human beings across our globe. Each issue may be viewed and debated from a silo perspective.
However, from the viewpoint of an informed conscience, the truth we seek is more nuanced. Only God, who is ultimate truth, sees fully and completely. As humans we may think we see with clarity, but our insight is seldom 20-20.
Violence and outrage foment violence and outrage. Justice that seeks understanding challenges us intellectually, emotionally, morally, and the benefits bring a measure of clarity, even calm.
The Story of the Good Samaritan is a parable for our time. It is not based on silos or never-ever thinking, but based on compassion, empathy and the greatest of all gifts, love. Love never fails.
