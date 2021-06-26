Janice Dworschak: Opposes Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution

I wrote to the Trempealeau County Board of Supervisors in regard to the Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution. While I support the use of guns for hunting, city, county, state and federal law enforcement, I do not support creating Trempealeau County as a sanctuary for those who willy-nilly choose to buy, sell and/or use guns without the supporting responsibilities, including:

Background checks Licenses Gun safety classes

Several years ago, I heard Lt. Col. Dave Grossman speak at Viterbo University, a talk sponsored by the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership. Grossman has written several books I would recommend for your reading: "On Killing: The Psychological Cost of Learning to Kill in War and Society" and "Stop Teaching Our Kids to Kill (A Call to Action against TV, Movie and Video Game Violence)."

While I do not intend to repeat the lecture, I encourage all of us to think deeper, think consequences and think responsibilities. When anything goes no one is safe. Notice what happens when people drive without proper driver’s training, licensing, insurance. Notice what happens when the speed limit states: 55 mph and drivers on highways speed past on yellow lines traveling at excessive speeds. Notice what happens when drivers ignore stop signs, red lights, yield signs.