Janice Dworschak: Wondering about promoting the greatest good

Likely, you have heard the comedian Tom Papa share his wonderings on the radio show Live Wire as he wanders about the county. His wonderings prompted questions I have, though without the comedic spin.

Have you wondered what kind of governance promotes the greatest good? Have you wondered about the differences between Leninism, Marxism, Communism, Socialism, Fascism, Anti-Fascism (Antifa), and Constitutional Federalism?

Have you wondered about the specific forms of leadership demonstrated by a Lenin, Mussolini, Hitler or Stalin? If you have wondered, have you asked What kind of governance promotes the greatest good? Have you wondered about the difference between a fascist and a democratic leader?

Mussolini, the fascist dictator who plotted his rise to power in Italy beginning March 23, 1919, pandered to whomever would acquiesce power, including the church, as he promised all things. In 1923 his black shirted national militia of 30,000 used violence to further consolidate his dictatorial power. Have you wondered how this could have happened?

Have you wondered about your thoughts, words and deeds and their impact on your neighbors, near and far? Thoughts matter. Words matter. Deeds matter. Quoting the Ueshiba, founder of the martial art Akido, “To injure an opponent is to injure yourself. To control aggression without inflicting injury is the Art of Peace.”

Have you wondered what kind of person promotes the great, greater or greatest good? I have.

Janice Dworschak

Arcadia

