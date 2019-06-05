So many small wineries are trying to become unique with their talents.
In southern Wisconsin, there is a winery with standing orders every year. It's a special wine with time limits. Want to guess?
Dandelion wine. Made from those beautiful yellow flowers in your yard. While you spend money trying to kill them, you are destroying healthy, delicious wine.
Makes more sense to pay people to gather blossoms than kill them.
The leaves make a healthy salad. Since fields are flooded, our lettuce crop is down, and you have no workers to pick produce you do have.
Turn back the clock. The seniors know what works, while young people assume we are old and stupid.
Age brings wisdom and poverty.
Janice Heiden, Onalaska