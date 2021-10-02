Janice Hoeschler: Fish Hatchery not the place for an Airbnb

The Riverside Fish Hatchery is being proposed to become an Airbnb, Biergarten, Pub, and Wedding Venue if the rezoning from public/private to commercial goes through the Common Council meeting on October 14.

I am totally against this proposal. I grew up in La Crosse and am still very involved in the community. The commercialization of the historic hatchery buildings will take away from the beauty and serenity of our beloved Riverside Park and International Gardens. This is a park for the public. My family helped establish the Seven Rivers Fountain and It has become a gathering spot for many people of La Crosse.

I often drive to Riverside Park to enjoy just being in a beautiful area to read or go for a quiet walk. Parking is very limited and often I have trouble finding a place by the river. The proposed venue will hold 100 people inside and 100 outside. That will take up parking spaces, add to congestion and make visiting our park extremely difficult. It will change the whole ambiance of the park.

The City of La Crosse does an excellent job of taking care of our parks and the International Gardens are beautifully maintained by volunteers.

This location is not the place for an Airbnb. Please keep our public park for the benefit of the public.

Why turn our beautiful public park into a private business?

Join me in letting the city know that this venue is not right for this location.

Janice Hoeschler

La Crescent

