Janice Lascko: A death sentence, not a victory

The overturned Roe v. Wade is not a victory. It is a death sentence. You may be "cheering" for the non-viable fetuses you may save, forcing a mother to give birth, but you failed to see the medical and financial implications.

Without an abortion procedure, your daughter that was raped at 15 and is discovered to have an ectopic pregnancy, she will die. If your sister is carrying a non-viable (dead) fetus and it is not removed before becoming septic, she will die. Forcing a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term can and does push the woman to kill off the baby once born, to hide her condition. Giving an unwanted pregnancy child up to the social system (foster care) sets that child up for life-long abuse, especially girls.

This is not a victory for a fetus -- nor for this country. It's a victory for hate and control. And I hope they follow up this absurdity with having bio-dad start to pay child support from the "Moment of Conception" all the way through. As it is now, many bio-dads get away with inadequate child support for their kids. Not a victory for anyone -- a death sentence.

Janice Lascko Sgt USMC

Tomah

