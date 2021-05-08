Janice Lascko: American Rescue Plan a game-changer

We have recently passed the grim milestone of 600,000 Wisconsinites who have contracted COVID-19. These are statistics that we thought to be unfathomable and impossible this time one year ago. Looking ahead toward the future, I am hopeful that we will be able to look at these staggering figures in the rearview mirror.

This future is now closer than ever after President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, which invests $20 billion in vaccine distribution, including $7.5 billion to set up vaccination sites around the country. Thanks to this added capacity from the federal government, and the great work of folks at the state and local levels, more Wisconsinites are now able to get vaccinated sooner than expected.

As someone with an autoimmune condition, I became eligible to get my vaccine earlier than I had anticipated, and I am now fully immunized against COVID-19. Although I am fully vaccinated, I continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines and follow COVID-19 precautions when in contact with others.

I’d like to say thank you to Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Congressman Ron Kind for their work in passing the American Rescue Plan. I’m disappointed that Sen. Ron Johnson not only voted no on the American Rescue Plan, but fought tooth-and-nail against these life-saving investments.