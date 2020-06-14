Janice Lascko: Disputing reasons to support Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to Fred Kurtz's letter (Wednesday's Tribune), I want to offer some truthful insights.

The "tumultuous" times you speak of are the crises caused by President Donald Trump, not the least of which is his inability to handle the pandemic.

Trump's "job market" has only been good for the rich, lower taxes that did not create new jobs. And in an article published Feb. 7 in Forbes Magazine, it states that "Obama’s last three years of job growth all beat Trump’s best year."

President Ronald Reagan helped stop Communism. Trump embraces dictators like Putin and Kim Jong-Un.

Trump's cabinet is a revolving door of donors, especially the disaster that is Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Trump has not divested from his businesses, that alone breaking the emoluments law.

"Rough around the edges" signifies that he is nothing more than an uncouth man-child demanding his way and if he doesn't get it, throws a tantrum.

His lies upon lies upon lies gives us as a country nothing to believe. Before you vote for Trump, think about all the lives you are putting into jeopardy with your decision. He should be removed from office.

Janice Lascko, Tomah

