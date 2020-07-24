Janice Lascko: Do research on job-boosting economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Fred Kurtz's letter to the editor (Tribune, July 19), I am not surprised by the inaccuracies touted by the author.

If he would actually do research, he would discover that Democratic administrations have been stronger in the job market than Republican ones. Just with President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump cannot compare.

Oh, the wealthy did get richer with Trump's tax breaks. But none of that trickled into the economy. No substantial jobs came about. Americans are living a hand-to-mouth existence before COVID, and thanks to Trump's inept handling of the crisis, numbers of workers having to claim unemployment are unbelievably high. But companies that didn't need the PPP got it.

How does the USA have one of the highest death rates, whereas smaller countries are actually doing better?

I suggest, Fred, that before you bet the farm on how bad the left is, you do actual research.

Janice Lascko, Tomah

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0