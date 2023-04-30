Throughout our country's history, (though rare) a person elected can change their party affiliation. Over time, 22 people in the U.S. Senate have switched parties, for example. Since the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee are helping to fund their candidates' campaigns, running your campaign under Party A, only to switch to Party B right afterwards is like the cuckoo bird that plants its egg in other birds' nest to kill off food competition.
With the 2024 elections fast approaching, be mindful of the cuckoo bird that may be planted in your party. Do your research, contact the candidates. There is a lot at stake, including the future of this country for our children and grandchildren.
Janice Lascko
Tomah