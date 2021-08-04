Janice Lascko: Monroe County's low vaccination rate endangers everyone

The abysmal rate that Monroe County is vaccinated, more like not vaccinated, shows the blatant ignorance in this community. Considering the air of politics surrounding this bad decision not to vaccinate, it's sad that county officials are not making an effort to push it.
You may think your religion will protect you, it won't. Or "herd" immunity, it won't. What Monroe County has become is a cesspool of ignorance endangering everyone. Just remember... Vax It and Mask It or Casket.
Janice Lascko
Tomah