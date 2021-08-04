 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janice Lascko: Monroe County's low vaccination rate endangers everyone

Janice Lascko: Monroe County's low vaccination rate endangers everyone

{{featured_button_text}}

The abysmal rate that Monroe County is vaccinated, more like not vaccinated, shows the blatant ignorance in this community. Considering the air of politics surrounding this bad decision not to vaccinate, it's sad that county officials are not making an effort to push it.

You may think your religion will protect you, it won't. Or "herd" immunity, it won't. What Monroe County has become is a cesspool of ignorance endangering everyone. Just remember... Vax It and Mask It or Casket.

Janice Lascko

Tomah

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News