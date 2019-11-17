{{featured_button_text}}

I read the headline story (La Crosse Tribune, Nov 6) regarding the firing of Democratic Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff.

Wisconsin needs to wake up and smell the destruction that members of the GOP party are reeking havoc on to our state.

To destroy our state -- implode if you will -- from the inside out is devastating.

Instead of having Wisconsin farm communities be supported, the self-serving state government along with the reckless federal government will bring Wisconsin to its knees.

Young people will move out, ghost communities will ensue. I implore you to contact your city, county, state and government representatives and tell them you are not taking this abuse anymore,

Janice Lascko, Tomah

