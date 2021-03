Janice Lascko: Sen. Johnson must go

It is becoming as obvious as cold in Wisconsin in January that Sen Ron Johnson is over-stepping his sanity. His blatant trumpism is showing, still challenging and questioning the 2020 presidential election.

It is bad enough that there are dangerous white supremacy pockets throughout our state, but to have a high-ranking politician among them is setting this country backwards. An antique shop in Tomah sells Nazi memorabilia for example. Baraboo high school students collectively saluting Hitler, and no repercussions. This Hate-mongering needs to stop.

The lack of diversity in this region is sad. We have a global economy and if children are not taught to tolerate others, respect other cultures, they grow stunted in the ways of the world. A local Chinese restaurant was forced to close because of the misinformation spewed from the former administration about Covid allegedly was the "China flu" and the owners fled the area.

Johnson needs to go! His lies and blatant hate speech has no home in Wisconsin. Better yet, his immediate resignation would help stop the lies he spreads.

Janice Lascko Sgt USMC

Tomah

