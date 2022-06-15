Janice Lascko: Shame on sellers, agents asking way more than 'money pits' are worth

As a senior citizen, retired, this is not my "first rodeo" in home ownership. I moved to Wisconsin to be near my daughter after health issues, from Cleveland, Ohio, nearly three years ago and found this was my right time to repurchase.

I'm a disabled veteran so I can use my VA benefits to help me. My credit score is good, almost no debt, financially secure and can afford a new home (to a certain price), but alas, no inventory in my area. And what single homes are available are pathetically overpriced and are nothing more than "money pits."

Though it will cost me, I opt for a house inspection. I will also need a VA appraisal. See, in Ohio, we have housing codes and I'm still a wee bit shocked by the lack of conformity in Monroe County for things like outside screen doors, proper gutters and more. Worse in all this hoopla are the over-the-top prices.

Real estate websites like Redfin, Realtor.com and Zillow put out these false BS values to a house, when in fact a 2BR, 1BA house, 900sqft with a small yard that should be no more than $125K, owner asks for $160K. A former rental property, house with no gutters, holes (not just cracks, holes) in the foundation and a laundry list of problems per an inspection report, is asking $95K. This house needs at least $30K worth of work and the lazy home owners did nothing to take care of the property.

I could go on, but it's a pathetic trend. Shame to these sellers, and to the agents that allow these money pits to be listed. First-time home lookers, beware. Always get a home inspection. Hold the owners responsible for their lack of care with dollar signs in their eyes. I'll keep looking, but I fear my next move will be to my grave.

Janice Lascko Sgt USMC

Tomah

