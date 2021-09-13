Janice Lascko: Show Afghan refugees our hospitality

It's been several weeks since our community got word that Fort Mccoy would be hosting refugees from war torn Afghanistan. These would be the people who acted as interpreters for our troops that without their language knowledge, our mission there would have been severely crippled. In turn and as promised, they are here now, including children, who deserve a better life.

As a historical reminder for those who want to "blame President Biden" as your politics are askew, for centuries that region has been under siege in one way or another. There was no easy way out, and as a Marine I mourn the 13 deaths of my brothers and sisters. I also mourn the thousands lost in the last 20 years, including civilians.

The refugees are here to stay in the US. Other countries are also hosting Afghan refugees. As a fellow human being we have a moral obligation to help as we can. Not all will stay in Wisconsin. The refugees are being fully vetted by DHS and USCIS before moving forward and this is a large task. For those of us that have so much, lending a helping hand is as easy as financially giving to either the Red Cross or Team Rubicon. If you have clothing (especially children's), bedding, hygiene items, please take to the Army National Guard Armory, 602 E. Division St, Sparta between 9 a.m and 4 p.m.