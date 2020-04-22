Janice Lascko: Stay home and save lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The world is going through an unprecedented worrisome situation.

The federal government playbook for a pandemic was thrown out by President Donald Trump.

He wanted to save money to apply to his wall.

Governors have had to scramble for guidance to protect their citizens. Trump snarkily said he "was not responsible..." but yes he was, in the delay of information, sending (selling) medical equipment to China and Russia and refusing to help the World Health Organization.

Gov Tony Evers is working hard to enforce safer-at-home orders, but GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin are harshly critical and undermining him. Worse yet are the far right-wing groups protesting with their ignorant rhetoric.

This is a time to literally sit back and look at the big picture. Businesses and landlords will be able to get a tax write-off for the loss of income. But hey, big businesses got a stimulus check they didn't deserve. Stay home, save lives.

Janice Lascko, Tomah

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0