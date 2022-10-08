Janice M. Lascko: Wake up, the choice is crystal clear in November,

I'm appalled and sickened. A 14-year old girl living in Arizona, one suffering with rheumatoid arthritis, was prescribed Methotrexate (MTX). It's a cancer drug, but also used for RA and Psoriasis. Apparently it can also be used as an abortion medication. The teenage patient was denied this treatment course because of Arizona's new - and remarkably abusive - abortion law. She will suffer needlessly because lawmakers (and not medical doctors) in Arizona decided to abuse their authority and deny her treatment, one proven to help her.

So you need to ask yourself - do you call this pro-life? I have RA and it's painful and limits a normal life. If you decide that saving a potential non-viable fetus is worth more than this dear 14-year old's life, you are sadly on the wrong side of humanity! How dare these lawmakers decide a course of treatment for this young lady, removing care from her medical doctors. If you vote for any Republicans, I want you to question that here in Wisconsin, is your daughter's care, granddaughter's care etc worth it? Is this back-alley fiasco going to go on?

Wake up Wisconsin and use your vote next month to not allow ignorant, money-hungry lawmakers take over our lives. Enriching themselves while limiting your lifestyle. The choice is crystal clear - to VOTE BLUE in November!

Janice M. Lascko

Tomah