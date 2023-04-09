In the affidavit for searching Donald Trump's Florida home it states, "21 Under 18 U.S.C., 2071 b) Whomever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies or destroys the same shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the U.S. As used in this subsection, the term "office" does not include the office held by any person as a retired officer of the Armed Forces of the U.S."