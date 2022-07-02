Janis Reuter: Where is personal responsibility?

For those of you experiencing an unplanned/unwanted pregnancy, there are organizations available to help you, i.e., Birthright. Their mission statement is: At Birthright, we understand the challenges related to unplanned pregnancies. Birthright is available to women for as long as they need us. We offer love, friendship and support to women who are pregnant or think they may be pregnant. Birthright is interdenominational and is not involved in any political activities or lobbying. Birthright's focus is on loving the mother, reminding her that there is hope and ensuring she is not alone.

The greatest tragedy with the "pro-choice" movement is that abortion has for so many become an acceptable form of birth control. Hence, abortion has gone from a rare to an everyday occurrence. Where did the age old life lesson of "being responsible for your actions and the consequences" disappear to? Where is your personal accountability?

In an abortion procedure, the child is either scalded, cut apart with a scalpel or stabbed in the back of the head. A video of the scalpel procedure shows the child recoiling as the scalpel comes close. The child knows that this is an invasion of what was supposed to be their safe place, the womb.

Your reproductive rights? Wow, at what a cost.

Janis Reuter

Onalaska

