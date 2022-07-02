 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks

Janis Reuter: Where is personal responsibility?

For those of you experiencing an unplanned/unwanted pregnancy, there are organizations available to help you, i.e., Birthright. Their mission statement is: At Birthright, we understand the challenges related to unplanned pregnancies. Birthright is available to women for as long as they need us. We offer love, friendship and support to women who are pregnant or think they may be pregnant. Birthright is interdenominational and is not involved in any political activities or lobbying. Birthright's focus is on loving the mother, reminding her that there is hope and ensuring she is not alone.

The greatest tragedy with the "pro-choice" movement is that abortion has for so many become an acceptable form of birth control. Hence, abortion has gone from a rare to an everyday occurrence. Where did the age old life lesson of "being responsible for your actions and the consequences" disappear to? Where is your personal accountability?

In an abortion procedure, the child is either scalded, cut apart with a scalpel or stabbed in the back of the head. A video of the scalpel procedure shows the child recoiling as the scalpel comes close. The child knows that this is an invasion of what was supposed to be their safe place, the womb.

People are also reading…

Your reproductive rights? Wow, at what a cost.

Janis Reuter

Onalaska

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Religious right is the real threat -- Annie Laurie Gaylor

Religious right is the real threat -- Annie Laurie Gaylor

As cofounder of the Freedom From Religion Foundation who believes in rational and reasonable gun safety laws, I take umbrage at the June 15 letter to the editor "Mass abortion has cheapened life" for trying to pin mass shootings on my organization (along with legal abortion).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News