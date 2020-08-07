Jared Zwettler: Banning TikTok would stifle free speech

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump recently provided renewed guidance on freedom of speech and access to online information via an executive order.

In this executive order, the president stated that “Free speech is the bedrock of American democracy… as a result, these platforms function in many ways as a 21st century equivalent of the public square.”

However, President Trump has recently discussed banning the new, popular social media application, TikTok, contrary to his own guidance.

TikTok reportedly has upwards of 70,000,000 American users. Recent U.S. Census data shows that the United States population has eclipsed 330,000,000 people. This means that more than one-fifth of all Americans are active on this social network.

These individuals come from various places, religious faiths, locations on the political spectrum, and different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Since TikTok and other social media platforms function as a 21st century public square, banning a social media network would be the modern equivalent of militarily occupying a town square and preventing citizens from voicing their opinions and concerns.

We cannot begin to sacrifice our freedom of speech today.