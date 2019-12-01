Jason Crager: Student protest of racism was racist

The image of Logan High School students protesting against racism on the front page (Nov. 23 Tribune) is offensive.
The image itself depicts racism, the very issue they're protesting.
I am all for people exercising the right to protest in support of a cause. There's nothing wrong with holding signs demanding equal rights or opposing racial prejudice. However, when someone holds a sign with the words "We Want Black Power," that person is displaying a racist slogan.
It is essentially no different than a Nazi holding a sign that reads "White Power." Why does this double standard exist? What is unacceptable for one group of people surely must be so for all others.
When you use the word power in relation to race, you are promoting racism, regardless of what color you put before the word.
Demanding power is not, in any way, the same as demanding equality. Can anyone imagine what sort of backlash there would be if ever a group of white students were to hold a sign saying "We Want White Power"?
Yet, these students in the newspaper are portrayed as being brave. To make it worse, the article states that the students' parents called the school to excuse the absence. Thus, in my opinion, showing approval of the racist slogan displayed on the sign.
As parents, it is our responsibility to properly educate our children in regards to racial prejudice and how to stand up for their beliefs in a respectful manner.
Jason Crager, De Soto