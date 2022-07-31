Jason Crume: Support Torgerson for Vernon County sheriff

As the patrol lieutenant and someone who has spent the last 33 years in law enforcement in Vernon County, working with Deputy Roy Torgerson since 1996, I can tell you that you will not find a more qualified and professional person for sheriff.

He will be a sheriff that will be honest, with good morals and dedication to the citizens of Vernon County. A sheriff that will protect and serve and trust him to identify innovative and economical approaches to address many of the complex public safety challenges facing our communities and agency today.

Roy has the experience and knowledge to become the next sheriff of Vernon County. He has worked as a correctional officer, a dispatcher, a patrol officer, on the combined tactical team, and a community relations officer since 2010, teaching kids in schools the dangers of drugs and alcohol, social media and human trafficking. Roy has proven his commitment and dedication to protecting and serving the citizens of Vernon County and will keep doing so well into the future as your next sheriff. He truly cares about all of the people of Vernon County.

Deputy Roy Torgerson has my endorsement to serve as the next Sheriff of Vernon County and I hope you will join me in supporting his election and voting for him on August 9. This is a vote for good government, effective leadership and a safe community.

LT. Jason Crume

Viroqua