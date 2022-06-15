 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jason Dennison: Time to crack down on abusive foreclosure tactice

With costs sky rocketing, it's high time that we tell our elected officials to crack down on abusive foreclosure tactics.

My mom, through no fault of her own, is facing foreclosure of her house due to costly medical treatment and her being in the hospital for an extended period of time and having to deal with covid. Not withstanding the total amount she owes.

Simply stated, these big banks and lenders care about only one thing, the bottom line and pleasing their investors. It's time to tell our elected officials to stand up to these heartless institutions and work with our elderly and disabled on finding meaningful ways to stay in their homes at a cost effective way.

Jason Dennison

Sparta

