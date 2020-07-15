Jason Holliday: Re-elect Deb Brandt as Monroe Register of Deeds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, my family and I lost our residence and all of our possessions due to a house fire. Luckily no one was injured; however, we were left homeless.

I started looking for a place for my family and me to stay. There was an ad posted for a rental house in the city of Sparta that appeared to be the perfect place for us, at least for the time being.

The ad just seemed too good to be true. Upon responding to the ad via a phone call, I started to get suspicious. The individual stated that he worked and lived in Alaska. He also requested that I complete a cash advance for the rent and security deposit.

I contacted Deb Brandt, my Monroe County register of deeds, on a Saturday morning, and ran the scenario by her. I furnished Deb with the address of the property. Within minutes, I learned from Deb who the rightful owner of the property actually was. Needless to say, the ad was a scam.

Not only does Deb protect and preserve our county's priceless real estate records, but on June 20 I witnessed first-hand that she also goes above and beyond to protect the citizens of Monroe County.

Deb also offers free property fraud alerts. I am fortunate that I reached out to Deb for assistance. She was very helpful and saved us from yet another loss.