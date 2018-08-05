Dan Feehan, who is running for Congress in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, is a candidate worthy of your vote.
I've been fortunate to meet Dan and I value his servant leadership style, his ability to improve our civil discourse, his independence and dedication to the details.
Dan embodies the values of a servant leader as he organizes service Saturdays across the First Congressional District supporting local communities by participating in such activities as flood cleanup, packing food for local food banks and cleaning the yards of our elderly and disabled neighbors.
Dan focuses his talents on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which he hopes to serve.
Dan understands that how we organize our society -- in economics and politics, in law and policy -- directly affects the capacity of individuals to develop stronger communities.
Dan works hard to unite citizens, rather than use rhetoric that exposes and expands divisions.
Dan also carries with him an independence needed in Congress to improve the legislative process. He is dedicated to understanding the details and crafting public policy that is evidence-based. Common ground exists, but as citizens we must elect representatives like Dan who value independence.
We all share the responsibility to elect more representatives like Dan Feehan who will put country first.
Jason Ludwigson, La Crescent