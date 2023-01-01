 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jay White: And so it ends...

After nearly 24 years the liberal love affair between Congressman Ron Kind and the La Crosse Tribune will soon end. Gone will be the front page colored pictures of the Tribune’s favorite son. Imagine the heartbreaking emotion being experienced at the Tribune today.

Covering Congressman Kind has been a labor of love for the Tribune. Really, how difficult can it be to cover the least effective and laziest member of Congress? A woke member of Congress being covered by a woke newspaper. Could their love be any deeper? I will most miss those annual federal dignitaries Congressman Kind arranged to visit the 3rd District. You know, the under-assistant-almost secretary of something who did nothing, but was always available for a free plane ride and picture — in the Tribune.

All great things must come to an end. Fortunately, what is bad and sad for the Tribune is awesome for the people of the 3rd Congressional District.

Jay White

Onalaska

