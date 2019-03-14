Volunteer for Operation: River Watch
For the past 13 years, a group of fellow citizens in this area has given time and effort to ensure the safety of others.
Operation: River Watch was created in response to the problem of local drownings, with fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma of the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse initiating the organization.
Since then, others — from Viterbo, Western Technical and additional support from the community — have joined the effort. However, recent numbers have varied, and I would like this organization to continue to grow.
Becoming a member is something that many should consider.
It is a way to give back to the community and become involved in such an impressive support system.
The process is quite simple, taking only a few minutes to answer questions on the La Crosse website. Having more people join would lead to extra eyes available to patrol the city’s parks, in turn adding to the safety of our local family and potentially saving lives.
This operation has now stopped more than 200 people who had that horrific possibility of death.
With River Watch having multiple colleges working together, shifts are distributed evenly, meaning there should not be an issue with the overbearing time commitment.
Taking out only a few hours on one night per month can lead to new friendships, be a great addition to your resume and possibly possess the feeling of having someone waking up the next day because of you.
Become a member and show that hero from within.
Jayden Olson, La Crosse