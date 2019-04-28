The president of the United States should have a solid foundation and understanding of our diverse cultures and ethnicities of this country.
However, he continuously offends multiple groups in our society.
Our president believes that building a wall will help keep the immigrants and minorities out. The news is used as a tool of manipulation to influence our view on political issues in our society. Instead of tuning into Fox or CNN, we should gather information from more reliable sources like PBS or Associated Press.
Syrian refugees have never once committed a single terrorist attack in America. There is no existing, credible research that states Muslims specifically are violent. Only half of the illegal immigrants are Hispanic and make up less than 1% of the U.S. population.
I will not stand for this kind of hatred and inequality and neither should you.
Our nation was built on freedom, yet we are so far from it.
We need to educate ourselves with credible sources and teach our children to be accepting of everyone. We should not be afraid of immigrants and minorities, we should be afraid of ourselves.
For we have continued to let this hate reside in our predispositions as we tolerate and even support the injustice that started thousands of years ago.
Jayme Ewens, La Crosse