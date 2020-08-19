Jayne Swiggum: Lessons learned in first political race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to Brad Pfaff on winning the Democratic primary Aug. 11.

Although I lost, I feel a great sense of pride that I was able to garner 32.3% of the vote while spending only $261. I also only campaigned for 13 weeks. Had I started earlier, the election may have ended differently.

My first foray into politics has taught me several things.

Accepting small donations from individuals allows them to participate in the electoral system when they may not have time to help with a campaign.

Most endorsements must be sought.

There are effective ways to discuss my candidacy with groups that don't risk exposure to COVID.

Networking with organizations is essential to sharing the planks of my platform with others.

People are truly tired of the obscene amounts of money that are spent on political campaigns.

Health care is the most important thing to the majority of voters I met and this must be the focus of campaigns in order to appeal to liberals and conservatives.

My next run for office will be deliberate, sharp and effective. This progressive is truly one of the people and will work for the people at every turn.

Look out professional, corporate politicians. Jayne the Nurse will be at it again in 2022.