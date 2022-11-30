Jean Baldwin: City wrong in portraying Harry J Olson seniors as squatters

What in the world could the mayor or Common Council be thinking when it comes to the Harry J Olson Senior Center as a homeless shelter? It was designated as a senior center in 1976 and it has been a good neighbor since.

Before the pandemic Harry J was a bustling place: serving a hot meal at noon and hosting many activities. The pandemic hit hard. The seniors lost members to the illness, they lost their place to meet -- but most of all they lost their community of family and friends. It was and has been a struggle to get the Harry J back on its feet, but the membership has done it.

The city was supposed to sell the building to the Harry J Olson Senior Center in 2020 at the end of the lease. Since then the city has portrayed the seniors as squatters who don't pay rent and take advantage of the city. Well, let's set that record straight.

The center has tried to pay rent -- the city has refused it. The center has taken care of the building when the city failed to do so. The center became a polling place at the request of the city.

The city worries that we will sell the building to a third party -- NONSENSE. The city has called it an "exclusive club" that includes many outsiders. NONSENSE, 90% of the seniors are taxpayers in La Crosse. It is funny that nobody uses that criteria for other taxpayer-funded places in La Crosse.

The city alleges that Harry J is dragging its feet in this negotiation. Not true.

If anyone would like to visit Harry J Olson Senior Center to see what great work they do, you should. They are open Monday through Friday.

Jean Baldwin

La Crosse