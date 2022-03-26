Jean Donovan: A new world order

In a June 2020 virtual meeting of World Economic Forum, usually held in Davos Switzerland, Davos Luminaries revealed a cunning plan to remake the world order. Prince Charles declared, “We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this crisis (covid) - its unprecedented shock waves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change."

Corporate leadership has moved left because it’s no longer comfortable being neutral.

Davos and Marxists regard tragic events as opportunities to expand their power. Davos savants are the ultra rich from here and around the world.

They are on a “long march” to eliminate private property, reduce national Sovereignty,and limit individual freedom. According to WEF’s Global future Councils, private property could be abolished during the next decade. They’re suggesting private assets will become a thing of the past. They look forward to to uniting Beijing with cooperative progressive regimes around the world. The Davos intelligentsia’s vision amounts to a dangerous flirtation with a new form of imperial governance. It would be an irreversible shift to Socialism with Chinese characteristics and a CCP totalitarian world order.

Klaus Schwab said, “Every country from US to China must participate and every industry oil, gas, tech,must be transformed.”

All disastrous 20th century experiments with Socialism and Communism have failed. Nationhood leaves room for diverse forms of self-government and religious practice. Protections provided by National constitutions safeguard the freedom of ordinary people.

A big tech exec said he felt the earth move when Xi entered the room. Trudeau loves China.

Jean Donovan

Onalaska

