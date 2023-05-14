The Biden Administration is trying to replicate the CCCP's financial control over its people.

The Federal Reserve is developing a programmable digital replacement for paper and coin currency. The Fed is creating a Central Bank Currency that will effectively turn the government into a commercial bank that will effectively replace all banks.

Once the government becomes your bank, it will control every purchase you make. The Fed will be able to approve, incentivize, or veto individual transactions including charitable contributions.

The government will control everything you do. It will be able to erase bank accounts of political enemies and control where you shop and what you can buy. It can withhold home loans, auto financing, etc. for any reason. Also now priests can’t administer to military personnel at Walter Reed. Biden wants the United Nations to have our offshore oil rights.

Jean Donovan

Onalaska