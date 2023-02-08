World Economic forum envisions us asking to borrow cars and the cloud will take the wheel. That will end the car being the ultimate tool for personal mobility and freedom. However, minerals for batteries are mined under highly pollutive and environmentally devastating conditions.
In Chile lakes have disappeared due to mining and it’s impacting people negatively. Some experts question if enough minerals,can be mined and processed. WEF solution is: Don’t buy a car but borrow it.
Jean Donovan
Onalaska