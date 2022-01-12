 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jean Donovan: Concerned about drug cartels coming over border

From the COLLECTION: What's on your mind? A page of letters to editor in Tribune series

Thanks to President Biden’s Open Border, millions undocumented people from 100 countries are bringing with them unknown diseases, terrorists and drug cartels.

Drug cartels bring with them the very dreadful drug fentanyl, from China and Mexico, which has killed tens of thousands of people. The cartels force human trafficking on some of the people they bring here. Some people are made to be part of their drug business. Cartels are eagerly looking to make a vast amount of money here. People throw away their identification papers before they cross into this country.

Would any president who truly cared about the citizens here do this? No.why isn’t most of the media reporting this. Is it because it would reflect badly on President Biden?

Jean Donovan 

Onalaska

