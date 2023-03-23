Recently, World Health Organization members met in Switzerland negotiating final terms of an accord that would give centralized authority to the U.N. health agency over U.S. policy in a pandemic. They would have authority on treatments, medical supply chains, surveillance and disinformation and false news once a pandemic is declared.

Seventeen U.S. Senators led by Sen. Ron Johnson introduced “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act” on Feb. 15. It says the pandemic accord must be deemed a treaty, thus requiring a 2/3 majority of the Senate.

“The WHO along with our federal health agencies failed miserably in their response to COVID-19.” “This failure should not be rewarded with a new international treaty that would increase WHO’s power at the expense of American sovereignty.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said it’s time for President Joe Biden to put the rights of the American people ahead of the corrupt public health experts.

Jean Donovan

Onalaska