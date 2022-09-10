 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jean Donovan: Job of government is to protect us

The House finally passed its bill to Defund the Police. 220 Democrats voted for it. 

The National Defund the Police Movement, led by the Squad and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rammed through H.R.1280 and has a sympathetic president who will sign it into law.

Here’s what they want:

New rules, restrictions, and fewer police officers.

Less training for law enforcement and deep budget cuts.

Abolish Immigrations and Customs Enforcement(ICE) entirely.

Law Enforcement Officers are our last line of defense against felons, thugs, criminal illegal aliens, human traffickers, drug smugglers, and radical terrorists. Tens of thousands have died due to Fentanyl.

The job of government is to PROTECT us.

Eric Toney, as Wisconsin Attorney General, would support law enforcement, crime victims, and the rule of law.

Jean Donovan

Onalaska

Hypocritical GOP had debt forgiven -- Daniel Holzman

Hypocritical GOP had debt forgiven -- Daniel Holzman

Former President Donald Trump's supporters appear to be huge hypocrites. They are up in arms about President Joe Biden forgiving $20,000 in college debt for Pell Grant recipients. Most Pell Grant recipients are poor people who attempted to get a college degree to improve their lives but ended up with huge debts.

Justice Clarence Thomas needs to resign -- Mark Stauffer

Justice Clarence Thomas needs to resign -- Mark Stauffer

Revelations that Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, actively urged state legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona to cast aside results of the 2020 presidential election and declare each state for Donald Trump make it imperative that Justice Thomas resign from the court.

