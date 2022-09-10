Jean Donovan: Job of government is to protect us

The House finally passed its bill to Defund the Police. 220 Democrats voted for it.

The National Defund the Police Movement, led by the Squad and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rammed through H.R.1280 and has a sympathetic president who will sign it into law.

Here’s what they want:

New rules, restrictions, and fewer police officers.

Less training for law enforcement and deep budget cuts.

Abolish Immigrations and Customs Enforcement(ICE) entirely.

Law Enforcement Officers are our last line of defense against felons, thugs, criminal illegal aliens, human traffickers, drug smugglers, and radical terrorists. Tens of thousands have died due to Fentanyl.

The job of government is to PROTECT us.

Eric Toney, as Wisconsin Attorney General, would support law enforcement, crime victims, and the rule of law.

Jean Donovan

Onalaska