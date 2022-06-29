Jean Donovan: Johnson concerned about direction of country

Ron Johnson has an accounting degree and spent more than 30 years creating jobs and solving problems in the private sector. He’s using his outsider approach to help Wisconsinites keep more of their hard-earned money.

When he was a boy he mowed lawns, shoveled snow, baled hay, caddied and washed dishes.

As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, he protected our communities from threats to our national security by securing the border and preventing cyber attacks.

He promotes programs that give veterans good jobs. He helped start Joseph Project that connects people with good jobs.

He’s a major backer of legislation to address the drug epidemic.

He aims to limit federal spending to prevent bankrupting our country. He gave, to Senate Republicans, a very effective presentation on how to control federal spending over the next 30 years.

He ran and is running because he is concerned about the direction of the country.

Jean Donovan

Onalaska

