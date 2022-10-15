Jean Donovan: Signs of communism

Dan Novacovici, 85, was a political prisoner in Romania during its post-WW II communist era.

He was sent to two Gulags and reached the point of near death under extreme torture and starvation. He escaped to France and eventually immigrated to the U.S., thinking "the U.S. would be the last country in which Communism would come."

"I never thought it would come here in my generation," he said. "It started, I believe, in 1948-every university has a communist club."

Same repeated messaging across multiple media outlets is brainwashing. Pandemic fear. They "are all too familiar tell tale signs of a communist-infiltrated media and government," he said. "Sanctions and encouraging separation between family and friends is a classic communist approach."

The ministry truth and disinformation section of Homeland Security is clearly suppressing freedom of speech as is deep platforming. Technology tracks your information.

Today Novacovici calls on all Americans and world's people to "wake up and see the evidence that Communism is here, in the West. Too many people are financially involved and don't think of repercussions.

"Communism is a cancer on humanity that is moving quickly. Stop it by thinking logically, what's good for people -- not what someone tells you is good."

Jean Donovan

Onalaska