Jean Donovan: Trump has done amazing job

The column by Michael Gerson (Tribune, Sept. 19) was beneath your readers.

Anyone who followed the COVID 19 Task force briefings knows the president did an amazing job.

He shut down travel early, got ventilators built, got PPEs, has a vaccine distribution plan and told people to stay home because he cares about people.

He is a businessman who knows how to get things done. Politician Joe Biden eventually said he would do much of what the president had done.

Jean Donovan, Onalaska

