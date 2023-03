There are helpful organizations now that help parents navigate through unexpected pregnancies and avoid the guilt associated with abortion.

Adopted children who find birth parents later on are grateful they choose that option and not abortion.

Viewing pictures of the mangled bodies of defenseless babies is not for the faint of heart.

Whether you are a person of faith or not, abortion is taking the life of another person.

Dan Kelly is pro life.

Jean Donovan

Onalaska