Jean Donovan: We can't afford to lose our country

Ronald Reagan said we’re one generation from losing our country.
Hopefully, it won’t be this generation.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, wants to get rid of all police.
Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman and Democratic presidential candidate, would take away our guns.
Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, D-Minnesota, wants to tear down everything.
These people are Democrats and are in positions of influence in that party.
Jean Donovan, Onalaska
