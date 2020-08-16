You have permission to edit this article.
Jean Donovan: We can't afford to lose our country

Ronald Reagan said we’re one generation from losing our country.

Hopefully, it won’t be this generation.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, wants to get rid of all police.

Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman and Democratic presidential candidate, would take away our guns.

Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, D-Minnesota, wants to tear down everything.

These people are Democrats and are in positions of influence in that party.

Jean Donovan, Onalaska

