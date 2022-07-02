Jean Hindson: Still with questions over eliminating French

As a retired UW-L world language teaching methods professor (1984-2017), a speaker of both French and Spanish and a parent of two La Crosse Central graduates (2007, 2011), I still have questions about the decision to eliminate French in the La Crosse public schools:

1) Is it a done deal?

2) Were the following stakeholders included in the discussion leading to the proposed decision: students, parents, alumni, community and business leaders, higher education partners, world language professional associations, state education officials?

3) What other alternatives can be explored (via creative brainstorming and thinking outside the box) that offer innovative solutions to the challenges of limited funding and decreasing district enrollment?

Our daughters both studied French at Central and continued their language study in college, one with degrees in music performance and French, the other in anthropology and Spanish and have used both those languages professionally. I suggest that the district form a community task force to explore how we can provide the best education for our 21st century graduates while maintaining a wide variety of language options for all students.

P.S. Unlike a previous writer on this topic, I DID use my algebra and plane geometry skills in my Spanish teaching career and life in general. Math is important, but world language study can promote cultural understanding. Could more flexibility in graduation requirements open the door to maintaining a greater variety of course offerings, including French? P.S.S. There are double major teacher candidates (language and math) out there.

Jean Hindson

La Crosse

