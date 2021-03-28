Jean Hindson: Van Orden isn't worth candidate for Congress

I would like to weigh in on the question of whether Derrick Van Orden is a worthy candidate for Congress in Wisconsin's 3rd District.

My first reason for saying "no" is that Van Orden based his campaign on divisiveness, and on framing his opponent as an enemy, rather than simply someone who held opposite views. He saw that President Trump's strategies (denigrating his political opponents, branding them as "other" and as the source of all our problems, denying them the basic respect due to every individual) could be used to great advantage. Van Orden fully embraced this tactic and sought Trump's blessing.

The second reason I say "no" to considering Van Orden a candidate worthy of our vote is his false claim that Ron Kind bought the election with the support of outside donors. Kind earned his votes.

My countless hours of phone canvassing for Kind showed me that he has the support of Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike (liberals, progressives, moderates, conservatives, free thinkers) because they know him as someone they can trust to look out for their best interests. Many voters I connected with during the campaign told me that they know Kind and he listens to them.