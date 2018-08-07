On the "Hiawatha" statue in Riverside Park is a marker stating the statue's name and that it was donated by Anthony Zimmerhakl and his three sons.
Why couldn't there be a large marker put nearby with the history of Hiawatha and the artist, telling the story behind all of his work that he did to honor him and donate it to our city.
It is a story that needs to be told, which I doubt anyone could be offended by and would settle the discord that has developed.
If I'm correct, Hiawatha lived in the 1500s. Would there be any photos to reveal what he really looked like and that he was honored for unifying five tribes together, which is a great accomplishment?
I'm sure there is some good information for us all to appreciate about him. Please consider what this information could do for those who come to our city and enjoy this statue.
Jeanette Garner, La Crosse