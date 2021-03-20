Jeanne Duffy: AmeriCorps members serve state, merit tax break

AmeriCorps members make a difference in La Crosse and communities throughout Wisconsin, and we can make a difference for them by exempting the AmeriCorps education award from state income tax.

Each year, over 1,200 AmeriCorps members serve 1 million hours at nearly 350 service sites across Wisconsin. La Crosse is home to WisCorps, whose AmeriCorps members complete conservation projects throughout the state, provide environmental education, and assist in disaster recovery efforts.

Our state’s AmeriCorps members positively impact Wisconsinites by providing educational programming, supporting citizens with disabilities, assisting homeless youth, constructing housing, completing conservation and disaster recovery projects, helping people lead healthier lives, and in numerous other ways.

Additionally, they stepped up to assist local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping students during remote learning and at reopened schools and by supporting food banks, school meal programs, 211 call lines, contact tracing, and other relief efforts.