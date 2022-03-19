Jeanne Duffy: Thanks for service in AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors

Thank you to those serving with AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors throughout Wisconsin.

As people across the country celebrate AmeriCorps Week (March 13-19), I would like to thank the thousands of people, young and old, that make a difference each year through their service with AmeriCorps.

Over the past year alone, more than 1,250 AmeriCorps members and 6,850 AmeriCorps

Seniors volunteers have helped meet local needs at over 900 locations throughout Wisconsin. They give their time in a variety of ways, including tutoring or mentoring kids; combating the opioid epidemic, providing programming for people with disabilities, helping individuals experiencing homelessness, restoring the environment, helping people lead healthier lives, promoting economic opportunity, responding to disasters and the coronavirus pandemic, and serving in numerous other ways to assist their fellow Wisconsinites.

Thank you to everyone who has served in Wisconsin over the past few decades with AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors, and for the millions of hours of service you have provided in communities throughout our state.

Jeanne Duffy

Executive Director, Serve Wisconsin, Madison

