Jeanne Jackson: Hateful words disgusting

When I read the Tribune article Thursday about Derrick Van Orden’s latest vile, hateful words, I thought I was reading something from the dark ages. Religion and government are separate. And our nation was founded by many of our ancestors who left their country to leave persecution for their religious beliefs and came to America for that freedom.

Van Orden doesn’t get to tell us what our religious beliefs are. Stop using religion to spread your vile, hateful statements. Van Orden is supposed to be a politician, not a preacher. It is no wonder people are walking away from church and not attending. If you believe your church’s statement that women should submit to their husbands in scriptural leadership — in your dreams. The far-right radical religious extremists continue to distort God’s word. Demeaning women is another thing on their list.

So who is next on his verbal hit list? Will it be people of color, handicapped people, couples living together out of wedlock, unmarried pregnant women, people reading the books he wants banned, etc.? If you all think this is going to stay verbal, wait till they start trying to change the laws to hurt all of us. Don’t darken your soul to support politicians who spew these disgusting statements just so you can stay in your lifelong political party.

These words are all hateful and words can start wars. What hope is there for this country with all this talk of hate?

Jeanne Jackson

Onalaska