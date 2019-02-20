I read with shock and dismay of the disgusting hate crime against the owners of Bullet Cab Co. And I was uplifted by the La Crosse community rallying against this vile act.
I thought this is what is best about our community in how we always rally around those who need us. But then I read in horror about the horrific verbal abuse that Sofia Naqvi was subjected to at the post office. I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that the people in the post office laughed and that not one single person in that post office stood up for this young woman.
Shame on all of you. I truly wish I had been there because you would not have been alone. All it takes is one person to stand up to bullies. You need to stand up for what is right and decent.
Bullying of any kind is never acceptable. We need to stand united against the ugliness and prejudice that has been sweeping our country.
I was blessed to have parents who always taught me to have compassion and to always try to place myself in someone else’s shoes. We all need to do that.
It should never matter what someone’s nationality, skin color, weight, religion, sexual orientation or physical appearance are.
The good people who have come forward to fight this ugliness is what is great about this community and our country. Do the right thing.
Jeanne Jackson, Onalaska