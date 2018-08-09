Paul Buhr is running for the 96th Assembly position on the Democratic ballot.
Paul will be an advocate of southwestern Wisconsin by lending his support for land conservation, quality schools, prosperous farms, student loan reform, affordable healthcare, high-speed internet, safe roads, affordable childcare, local business growth, expanded tourism and renewable energy.
Paul will bring his experience and knowledge to the Assembly because of his leadership in farming, business, transportation, sustainability and education.
He is kind-hearted with common-sense strategies that will boost our local economies while making southwest Wisconsin a place that people of all ages want to work, live, recreate and raise a family.
Jeff and Angie Lawrence, Viroqua