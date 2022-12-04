Jeff Bryan: Proud of the UW-La Crosse community

I had the pleasure of attending the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball game Wednesday evening against UW-Whitewater. UW-L played every second with professionalism, integrity, intensity and good sportsmanship. Even though they were down by double digits at one point, they adapted and came back to briefly regain the lead.

The UW-Whitewater team was clearly very talented and also played with intensity. However, it was clear that Whitewater also played to win at any cost. They aggressively fouled the Eagles throughout the game and their coach had words with the officials on many calls that didn’t go her way. She eventually went too far and was called for a personal foul. They even brought along a cheer squad to try tip the mental game in their favor.

Even though the Eagles ended up narrowly losing the game, times like these make me proud to be a part of the UW-L community. Our students take to heart the adage that winning is much less important than how you play.

Jeff Bryan

La Crosse